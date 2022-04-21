SVB Leerink Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $97.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.