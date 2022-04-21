Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 316 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 316 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £148.52 ($193.23).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 459 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £224.91 ($292.62).

On Thursday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,225.60).

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($289.81).

CAU stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.12. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £66.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

