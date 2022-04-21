Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $65.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares valued at $31,861. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

