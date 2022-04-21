Synchrony Financial to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

