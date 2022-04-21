Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $46.83. 28,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

