Talos Energy (TALO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO):

4/19/2022 – Talos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/13/2022 – Talos Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Talos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/8/2022 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/3/2022 – Talos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

2/24/2022 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of TALO traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,434. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Talos Energy Inc alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,427,883 shares of company stock worth $78,145,993. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.