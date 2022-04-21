Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SKT opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

