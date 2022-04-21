Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “
Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
