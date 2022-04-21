Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.