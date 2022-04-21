Taseko Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKO. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

TKO opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$815.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

