Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taseko Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 382,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,780. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $609.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

