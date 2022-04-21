Taylor Maritime Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.48) on Thursday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a one year low of GBX 70.57 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.52.
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
