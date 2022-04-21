TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.58.

TRP opened at C$72.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company has a market cap of C$70.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.84. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.