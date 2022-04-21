TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

