TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.11.

TRP stock traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.49. 1,078,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.11. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The company has a market cap of C$72.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

