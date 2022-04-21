TD Securities Boosts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$49.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 75,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,769. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

