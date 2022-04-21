TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

SNX opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

