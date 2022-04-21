TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

