Teck Resources Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

