Teck Resources Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

