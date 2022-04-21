Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Barclays

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of TECK opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

