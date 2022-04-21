Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,146. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.