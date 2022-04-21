Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.700-$14.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.70-14.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $346.04 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.