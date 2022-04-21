Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.60 ($3.87) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.87 ($3.08).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of O2D opened at €2.88 ($3.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of €2.78 ($2.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.47.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.