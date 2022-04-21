Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.12 by Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.12 ($3.35) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.87 ($3.08).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.88 ($3.09) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €2.78 ($2.99). The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

