Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

