TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.25.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get TELUS alerts:

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

Shares of T opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.36 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.42. The stock has a market cap of C$46.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.38%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.