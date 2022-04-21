Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.650-$3.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.65-3.85 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.