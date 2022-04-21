Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

