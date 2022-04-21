Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

TENB traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $61.13. 6,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $63.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

