Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCEHY. Barclays cut their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Investec cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Tencent stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

