Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.