Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

