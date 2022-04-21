Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-7.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.90 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.
THC stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55.
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
