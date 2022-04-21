Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-7.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.90 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

THC stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.87. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

