Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Shares of THC traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.