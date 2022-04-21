Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.86-7.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.90 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.87. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.