Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,273 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
