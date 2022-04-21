Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,361,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.87. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,273 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

