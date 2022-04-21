Tennant (TNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Tennant has set its FY22 guidance at $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.400-$5.000 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

