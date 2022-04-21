Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.550-$4.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.55-4.05 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after buying an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Terex by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

