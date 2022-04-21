Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

