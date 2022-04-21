Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

