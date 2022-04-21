Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.94.

Tesla stock traded up $59.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,037.00. 1,008,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,164,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $931.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.90. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

