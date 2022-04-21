Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $960.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $953.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $977.20 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $981.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $978.90.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

