Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,175.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $951.94.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $977.20 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.37 billion, a PE ratio of 199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $931.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $978.90.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

