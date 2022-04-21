Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

TCBI opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

