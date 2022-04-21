Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 987,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
