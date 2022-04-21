Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Textron reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

