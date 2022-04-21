Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY22 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.16 on Thursday. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

