TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

TFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.