TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
