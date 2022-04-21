TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFII opened at $87.05 on Thursday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 515.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TFI International worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

