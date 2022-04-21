TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

